Robert Earl Owenburg
Freehold - Robert Earl Owenburg, 67, of Freehold Township died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Colts Neck Township. He was born in Kenton County, Kentucky.
He had served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Owenburg was a farmer for Slope Brook Farm, Colts Neck for the past five years. He was employed at Brockway Glass Company, Freehold Township for over ten years.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the North American Hunting Club.
Surviving are his children, Donald R. Owenburg and wife Sheri, Robert M. Owenburg and wife Darice, and Lorraine M. Sheppard and husband Michael, Jr.; two stepchildren, Kyle and Randy Reese; four brothers, George, James, Bill and Danny; two sisters, Wendy and Debbie; and eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Michael, Myles, Lilyana, Michael III, Colton, Charley, and Randy, Jr.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020