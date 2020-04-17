Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Robert Edward Albright

Robert Edward Albright Obituary
Robert Edward Albright

Manasquan - Robert Edward Albright of Wall Township, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Neptune, he was a graduate of Manasquan High School class of 1970. A lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore he served as a lifeguard most of his adult life. He was taught by the legendary Howard Rowland and worked for years in Belmar. The last 25 years of his career was in Asbury Park. During his guard days he was known for his superior rowing skills. He participated in hundreds of water rescues. He was predeceased by his parents Robert E. And Joan (née Ascher) Albright. Survived by his sister Tina Albright Yrshus, her husband Robert Yrshus and his niece Morgan K Yrshus along with many dear friends. A private memorial scattering of his remains will take place at a later date off the beach he protected for many years. O'Brien Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To offer condolences to his sister Tina please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
