Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
685 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ
Robert Edward Bates

Robert Edward Bates

Toms River - Robert Edward Bates, 85, of Toms River passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Robert raised his family in Old Bridge, NJ and lived in Yorktown Heights, NY before moving to Toms River in 1990. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. For over 25 years Robert worked for Westinghouse Elevators in White Plains, NY before retiring in 1990. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Toms River. Robert enjoyed carpentry and helped many people with his handyman skills. Robert loved his family very much and loved playing games with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Dorothy Bates; his brothers George, Floyd and Daniel; and his son-in-law Tom Benti. Surviving is his beloved wife of 66 years Margaret (McCarthy) Bates; his children Margaret Benti and RJ Bates and companion PJ Clayton; his cherished grandchildren Michael Benti, Jessica and Russell Manning, Gabrielle, Kiernan and Kadison Bates; great grandchildren Josh and Haley Joy and many caring nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
