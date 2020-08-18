1/
Robert Edwin Murphy
Robert Edwin Murphy

Bradley Beach - Robert E Murphy, 66, of Bradley Beach, passed away on August 4.

Robert worked as a truck driver for Park Steel and Consolidated Laundry in Neptune before starting a career in medical sales for Cintas Corporation.

He was very handy and enjoyed working on his 1972 Chevy Van, his 69 VW Bug and he Blue

Camaro . He loved taking on projects around the house and listening to classic rock and The Beach Boys on his reel to reel while sitting on his front porch in Bradley Beach.

Robert was predeceased by his son Robert J Murphy , his parents Frank and Lila Murphy snd his sister Carol Jean Murphy.

He is survived by his son Brian J Murphy of San Diego CA and his daughters Erin M Murphy of Bradley Beach and Shannon L Murphy of Vorhees.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic funeral services will take lace privately.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
