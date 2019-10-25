|
|
Robert Emmet "Bob" Geraghty
Howell - Robert "Bob", aged 82, died on October 22, 2019 in Howell, New Jersey. He was born in the Bronx, New York and resided in New Port Richey, Florida and Dagsboro, Delaware. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Sheet Metal Workers' International Association Metropolitan Local Union Local No. 28. He loved his family and friends, music, the New York Yankees and Pittsburg Steelers. He was a devoted and beloved father and grandfather and a kind and generous friend to many who will remember him with love as "Bobby Nice Guy".
He was predeceased by his mother Margaret Geraghty, his father Robert Geraghty and his brother Donald Geraghty.
He is survived by his daughter Jeanne Geraghty of New York City; son Robert Geraghty and his wife Susan of Roswell Georgia; his son John Geraghty of Southampton Massachusetts; his daughter Margaret Geraghty of New York City and son Timothy and his wife Leslie of Howell, New Jersey; his grandchildren Robert Emmett, Katherine, Michael, James, Timothy and Jack; his niece Colleen Sifuentes; his nephew Sean Geraghty and his wife Angela.
The DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Howell is handling all arrangements. Details regarding his memorial service and interment will be forthcoming.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019