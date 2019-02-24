|
Robert F. Finan
Freehold - Robert F. Finan (95) of Freehold, NJ passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019.
He was born in Newark, NJ and shortly after, moved to Belleville and later to Bloomfield.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Hubert A. and Margaret F. Finan, and his sister, Margaret M. Fagan.
He was the beloved husband of Janice M. (Andruss) Finan, who is the daughter of the late Alfred Elmer Andruss and Edith (Avery) Andruss of Irvington.
Robert and Janice each worked 41 years for The Prudential Insurance Company of America in its Corporate Office in Newark, where they met. She was the Secretary to the Vice Chairman and he was an Associate Manager in the Bond and Stock Operations Division. They married in 1982.
Robert graduated from Belleville High School in 1941, Seton Hall University in 1955, and New York University Graduate School of Business Administration in 1960.
In 1943, Robert was drafted and assigned to the Army Air Force. In 1944, he flew 35 missions over France and Germany as S/Sgt. tail-gunner on a B-17 bomber of the 379th Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force in Kimbolton, England. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters.
Since 1999, Robert and Janice lived in Applewood, a Continuing Care Retirement Community in Freehold.
He is also survived by nephews: Matthew R. Fagan of Neptune, NJ, Thomas P. Fagan, of Flanders, NJ, and niece: Patricia M. Smith of Seaford, DE.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday at 10AM at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.
For more information, or to post a tribute online, please visit www.bloomfieldcoopermanalapan.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019