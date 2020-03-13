|
|
Robert F. McArthur
Toms River - Robert F. McArthur, 49 of Toms River, NJ passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Bob was born and raised in Keansburg and was a 1989 graduate of Keansburg High School. After high school Bob began his over 30-year career with Brielle Public Works. Bob was the Director of Brielle Public Works for the last eight years. He loved camping, Halloween was his favorite holiday, "tinkering in the shed" and loved spending time with his family especially his children.
Bob was predeceased by his parents Robert and Diane McArthur. He is survived by his wife of 16 years Christine McArthur of Toms River and his five children Elizabeth Gill (Casey) of Neptune, Zachary Hauge of Brielle, Joshua Hauge, Jacob and Benjamin McArthur all of Toms River. Bob is also survived by his brother Michael McArthur and his wife Lara of Wall and their children Haley and Ryan; his step mother Suzanne McArthur of Point Pleasant; mother-in-law Dee LaMonica, sister-in-law Karen Kostich, brother-in-law Joseph LaMonica, his uncle, Bob Schuck and his wife Jennifer and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday March 16, 2020 from 2-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101 or Renee Tanay Road to Recovery Fund C/O Manasquan United Methodist Church 23 Church Street Manasquan, NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020