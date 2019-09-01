|
Robert F. Tierney Sr.
Long Branch - Robert F. Tierney Sr. 94, of Long Branch,NJ, passed August 31st, 2019 peacefully at home with his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter by his side.Born in Hell's Kitchen, NY, raised in Union City, NJ before moving to Long Branch in 1946 after serving overseas in the Army during WWII as a Medic. Bob worked at K Woody Pipe Company, New York, NY. After the war, Bob became a Signal Maintainer on the Railroad with New York and Long Branch, then Conrail and ended his 41 year career with NJ Transit and retired in 1988.
He is predeceased by his father, Hugh Tierney,Sr., his mother Gertrude (Tumulty) Tierney, his siblings Agnes Erhart, Mae Huneke, Harry Tierney, Hugh Tierney, Jr., and his last sibling in May 2019, Eugene Tierney. The love of his life, his loving wife of nearly 56 years, Muriel (Clark) Tierney, passed in 2010.
He is survived by his rescue K-9 friend, McKenna, his sister-in-law Armida (Barney) Tierney- Jackson, NJ, his sister-in-law Domenica Tierney-Orange, California, his son Robert Jr. and wife Oakhurst, NJ, their sons Robert Tierney III- North Las Vegas, Nevada and Daniel and his wife Alyson (Losquadro) Tierney- Neptune, NJ, his daughter Maureen and his husband Donald Ging-Florida, their children Heather (Ging) and her husband John Vitalone-Long Branch, Kevin Ging-Georgia, his youngest daughter, Darlene and her husband Ralph Carfi and their daughter Shannon Nutley-Long Branch, whom he resided with for several years. He is also survived by his granddaughter Kelle and Husband Dan Galvan, Neptune, NJ and their son Ethan, his grandson Gregg Costello, Arizona and his great-granddaughter Jyllian Herman, New Jersey, as well as numerous incredible nieces and nephews that he loved so very much.
The family requests that you honor Bob's wishes and in lieu of flowers please make donations to either the ASPCA, St. Jude's or the Eastern Paralyzed Veteran Association.
Visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Hoffman Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. Condolences may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019