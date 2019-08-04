|
|
Robert F. Walzer, Sr.
Wall - Robert "Bob" F. Walzer, Sr., 89, died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Mr. Walzer worked for many years at the Larrabee Substation of JCP&L in Howell before retiring in 1986. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1953-1955 and was a member of the American Legion in Neptune. He was a devoted member of the Trinity Bible Church in Allenwood. He enjoyed the Big Band and was a trumpet player in the Harry Hurley Band as well as the church choir on Sundays. Mr. Walzer was an avid bowler in his day but most of all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Born and raised in Belmar, he lived in Wall most of his life.
He was predeceased by his 1st wife, Dorothy (Drake) Walzer in 1993; and by his 3 brothers, Elwood, Joseph and William Walzer.
Surviving are his wife of 9 years, Lucienne (Burgess) Walzer; son, Robert F. Walzer and his wife, Elizabeth of Belmar; daughter, Patricia May and her husband, J.R of Wall; step daughter, Lynn Maltese of Freehold; and step sons, Glenn Kennard of Middletown and Richard Kennard and his wife, Barbara of Barnegat. He also leaves his 8 grandchildren, Christina and her husband, Michael, Michael, Shannon and her husband, Daniel, Robert, Amanda, Nicole and her husband, John, Patricia and her husband Scott and Michael; as well as 11 great grandchildren.
Visiting will be on Wednesday, August 7 from 11am-1pm at the O'Brien Funeral home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A prayer service will be conducted on Wednesday at 1pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Donations may be made in his name to the Children Hospital of Philadelphia or to the St. Jude Children Research Foundation. For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019