|
|
Robert F. Wyrwa
Tinton Falls - Robert "Bob" Wyrwa of Tinton Falls passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at JSUMC after a battle with melanoma cancer. Bob was born and raised in the Ironbound section of Newark, NJ. He attended Seton Hall Prep and Seton Hall Univeristy where he received his Bachlor of Arts and Masters Degree.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Donna (Odell) Wyrwa, sons Jeffrey and Robert Wyrwa, daughters in law, Christen and Keri Wyrwa. He is also survived by his brothers and their wives , Dr. Edward & Eileen Wyrwa of Wall, NJ, and Eugene and Lucille Wyrwa of Pennsylvania, and his prized grandchildren, Nicholas, Ryan, and Juliette Wyrwa, along with several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
For online condolences, directions and to view his complete obituary please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com. Visitation will be Friday January 31, from 4-8pm at Bongarzone Funeral Home in Tinton Falls. Mass will be celebrated Saturday February 1, at St. Elizabeth Church in Avon at 11am.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020