Robert Ferra

Marlboro - Dr. Robert Christopher Ferra, of Marlboro, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born in Brooklyn, New York and resided in Bricktown before moving to Marlboro 33 years ago. He received his PhD. in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University, and worked as an Electrical Engineer at Fort Monmouth prior to retiring in 2004.

Robert was predeceased by his parents Ludwig and Mary Ferraglio. He is survived his wife Phyllis; his daughter Tracy Silfan and her husband, Brad; son Dr. Michael Ferra and his wife, Parissa; grandsons James and Jack Silfan; brother Dr. Paul Ferraglio; sisters Dr. Susan Genecco and Natalia Weston and her husband, Fred.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private Mass for the family will be held at Gabriel's Catholic Historic Church, Marlboro. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Guest Book sponsored by Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home

