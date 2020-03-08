|
Robert Ford
Toms River - Robert A. Ford of Toms River died peacefully on March 6, 2020. "Bob" was born on April 5, 1930 in Staten Island and graduated from New Dorp High School. He married the love of his life Barbara Ochmann, also from Staten Island, on August 2, 1952. He served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1954 and was stationed in North Africa during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged on November 30, 1954. Bob was a firefighter with the FDNY, both in the Bronx and subsequently in Engine 156 in Staten Island until his retirement in 1976. He moved to Toms River after retiring and spent winters in Stuart, Florida.
Bob is survived by his wife Barbara, his sister Gloria Mitchell, his son Robert Ford, MD and daughter-in-law, Barbara Marroccoli, MD. He also has 2 grandsons, Robert W. Ford MD (wife Megan Ford, MD) and Michael H. Ford and a great-granddaughter, Cecelia. He is predeceased by his son, Brian Ford, with whom he will now be re-united.
Bob was a member of the Toms River Elks Lodge No. 1875, the VFW and American Legion Post No 129. He enjoyed golf, fishing and boating. However, the time he enjoyed most was the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and Barbara, his beloved wife of 67 years to whom he was deeply devoted.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4 - 7pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River NJ 08755. A funeral service will take place at 6:30 pm. Burial with Military Honors will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 am at Saint Peters Cemetery in Staten Island.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donating to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity that supports the families of fallen military and first responders. (https://tunnel2towers.org). Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020