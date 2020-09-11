Dr. Robert Francis Closkey, Jr.
Manasquan - Dr. Robert "Bob" Francis Closkey, Jr. age 56 of Manasquan, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NY surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Darby, PA. He grew up in Basking Ridge, and was raised in a loving, faith-filled family. He attended high school at Delbarton, where he was quarterback for the varsity football team and played varsity lacrosse.
Bob went on to pursue engineering at the University of Vermont and played NCAA Division 1 Varsity Lacrosse and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He completed a Master of Science in Bioengineering and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan before making the decision to attend medical school at Robert Wood Johnson, where he completed a medical degree and orthopedic residency. Bob was accepted into the fellowship program at Cornell University-Weill Medical College at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Adult Joint Reconstruction. In 2001, after finishing his fellowship, Bob joined Ocean Orthopedics in Toms River and was on staff at RWJBH at Community Medical Center, where he enjoyed a rewarding career as an orthopedic surgeon for nineteen years. He was actively involved with numerous committees at the hospital. Bob was a Diplomat of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Surgical Consultant for Medacta Corporation, and Surgical Teaching Proctor for Medacta Corporation. Bob immensely enjoyed research, presented at numerous research conferences both nationally and regionally over the course of his academic training, and he wrote nineteen research publications as well as a book chapter on joint replacements. He was an adjunct assistant scientist at the Hospital for Special Surgery from 2001-2018 and currently a journal reviewer for the Journal of Orthopedic Research and Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research. Bob received numerous scholarships and awards throughout his medical career including the Founders Award, Eastern Orthopedic Association, 1998, and Excellence in Research Award, RWJ Medical School, 1991-1995.
Bob was a member of St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. He had numerous hobbies including: boating, golfing, sailing, skiing, playing piano, reading, and playing chess. In addition he was a fantastic cook and loved to grill. Socially, he enjoyed being a member of Anglers Anonymous, The Atlantic Club, Manasquan River Golf Club, and the Normandy Beach Yacht Club.
Bob met his wife, Mary Beth Browne, M.D. in 1993 and married in 1996. They shared a mutual love of God, family, country, and frequent walks along the beach. They had two beautiful children, Brian, 19 and Catherine, 16, and their loyal Golden Retriever, Reese. Bob was a man of integrity and an exceptionally devoted and loving husband and father. He was humbly proud of his children and their achievements. Even though he was forever an avid Michigan fan, he was proud that Brian currently attends Notre Dame. Besides having an incredible faith, his major priority was his family, and he loved them fiercely. Never a day passed where he did not express his love for his wife and children. Although Bob was a private person, he deeply valued his close friendships. Whenever Bob entered the room, he always made all those around him feel special with his infectious laugh and witty sense of humor. Bob truly and thoroughly enjoyed life, living by the mantra, "It's about the intensity, not the duration."
Robert was predeceased by Catie, his beloved niece. He is survived by his wife Mary Beth and two children, Brian and Catherine, Reese, his faithful companion, his beloved parents, Robert and Eileen Closkey of Basking Ridge, his loving father-in-law, Jim Browne of Normandy Beach, his brothers, C. Sean Closkey and his wife Pilar of Moorestown, and William Closkey of Oregon. He is also survived by his four sisters: Christine O'Brien and her husband Kevin of Pennsylvania, Colleen Wilkerson and her husband Taylor of Maryland, Andrea Closkey and her partner Lisa of Maryland, Kathleen Rasley and her husband Dennis of Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dr. Patricia Browne and Dr. John Bednar of Shamong. Also surviving are his fourteen nieces and nephews.
Viewing hours will be held on Monday from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy 88, Brick. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday 10:00am at St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. Expressions of sympathy can be made through Mueller's Florist in Spring Lake Heights, or in lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to Catie's Wish Foundation: www.catieswish.org
.