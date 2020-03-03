|
|
Robert Francis Harper
Rotterdam, Netherlands - Robert Francis, died after a brave fight with cancer, on January 23, 2020 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with his wife Sascha Noorthoorn van der Kruyff at his side. Born in N.Y.C. on May 19, 1951, the fourth son of Eugene and Muriel (nee Drumgoole) Harper, he had a long career on stage, screen, and television, including, among many credits, in the Broadway premiere of Arthur Miller's "American Clock," in Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in America," Woody Allen's "Deconstructing Harry," George Romero's "Creepshow," Mike Newell's "Amazing Grace and Chuck," and Michael Mann's "The Insider," and as a regular or featured star in the TV series "Frank's Place, "Philly," "L.A. Law," "Roseanne," "Murphy Brown," and "Gilmore Girls." He was a longtime member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. In addition to his wife Sascha, he is survived by brothers Eugene, James, Gerard, Daniel and his sister Mary. Robert is predeceased by brothers Lawrence, Thomas, and William. Also surviving are in-laws Joanne, Mary, Kathleen, Kate, and Dennis Hagan, fifteen nieces and nephews,eight grand-nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. He graduated from Mater Dei H.S. (now Prep) in Middletown, N.J. and Rutgers College in New Brunswick, N.J., at which he delivered the commencement address at University College in 2007.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ. A Mass will be offered on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., New Monmouth with the burial at Bay View Cemetery. A luncheon Memorial celebrating Robert's life will follow the burial.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Mater Dei Prep's performing arts programs, c/o Mater Dei Prep, 538 Church Street, Middletown, N.J. 07748 or materdeiprep.org.For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020