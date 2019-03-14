|
Robert Francis Kane
Jackson Twp - 78, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in North Carolina. He was born in Syracuse, NY, and resided in Middletown, NJ, and Sea Bright, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., in 2004.
Bob was an executive with Sears and later worked as the Head of Operations for Canon in their Jamesburg, NJ location.
He was an avid sports fan of the NY Giants and NY Yankees. In his youth, he was an accomplished equestrian and golden gloves boxer. Bob was a world traveler with a passion for corvettes, golf, and horse racing.
Bob was a beloved brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Bishop Kane of Jackson Twp.; his children, Christine Kane Perez of Tinton Falls, NJ, Susan O'Brien and her husband, Edwin of Manasquan, NJ, and Peter Kane of Red Bank, NJ; his grandchildren, Robert Kane, Francis O'Brien, Ryan Kane, Jackson O'Brien, Anna Perez, James O' Brien, and Margaret Perez; and by his brother, James Kane and his wife, Marcia of Wayside., NJ. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert William Kane and Irene Forth Kane; and by his brother, Patrick Kane.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the funeral home. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019