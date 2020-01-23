|
|
Robert Francis Walsh
Farmingdale - Robert Francis Walsh, 61, of Farmingdale passed peacefully at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Bob had lived in Monmouth County since 1965. He graduated from Manalapan High School in 1976, and later settled in Howell where he served on the town council for over a decade. A self-made businessman and a self-starter, Bob was the owner of Center State Mortgage and later the co-founder of Patriot Mortgage. He began his civil service in 2005 when he was elected to the Howell Town Council, served as the mayor from 2009 to 2012, and continued public service until 2018.
To pay homage for his many contributions, Bob was honored for his years of service with a street named Robert F. Walsh Way which loops around the Municipal Building, and was also the recipient of the 2017 Man of the Year Award in Howell. Bob made a lasting impression on his community and his efforts continue to benefit the residents to this day.
He was a member of the Eagle Oaks Country Club in Farmingdale where you could find him on Wednesdays enjoying a cigar after playing 9 holes. Bob was a giver to all those in need and had supported the Howell PAL, the Optimist Club, Autism NJ and Brennan Stands Alone Foundation, along with too many charitable organizations to name. Though his accomplishments were many, he measured his success by his family. Bob will be remembered for his generosity, dedication and leadership. His sense of humor and big personality left an unforgettable impression on everyone he had the pleasure of meeting.
He is predeceased by his mother, Sandra Lovenguth; and his niece, Veronica Parlacoski. Bob is survived by his wife of 30 years, Michelle Walsh; his children, Nicole Parikh and her husband, Parth of Collingswood, Shannon Cohen and her husband, William of Philadelphia, PA, and Sean Walsh of Collingswood; grandson, Dev Parikh; siblings, Joseph Walsh and his wife, Anne of Spring Lake, James Walsh and his wife, Lynn of Freehold Township, and Fern Parlacoski of Manalapan; stepfather, Ronald Lovenguth of Manalapan; beloved many in-laws; numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Bodie.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 11:00 AM funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Interment will follow in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Walsh may be made to the Development Office, Bancroft, 1255 Caldwell Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020