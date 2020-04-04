|
Reverend Robert G. Bender
Reverend Robert G. Bender went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Oradell, NJ on May 27, 1930, son of Adam Bender and Lydia Schweikert Bender.
He graduated in from Park Ridge High School, received his BA degree in from Houghton College and received a Master of Divinity degree from Western Theological Seminary. Rev. Bender was ordained to Christian ministry in the Reformed Church in America in July 1957. His first parish was Peoples Park Reformed Church in Paterson NJ (1957-1959) where he met and married his wife of 60 years, Joan E. Breen. He also served the Grace Reformed Church of Edison, NJ (1959-1969); the Wanaque Reformed Church, Wanaque, NJ (1969-1974); and the Ramapo Reformed Church of Mahwah, NJ (1974-1992). He was the president of the Classis of Paramus from 1987 to 1988. Upon his retirement, Bob and Joan moved to Ocean Grove, NJ where he continued to minister to the community as Visitation Pastor at St. Paul's United Methodist Church from 2000 to 2004.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother William Bender, his sister Arline Manley and his dear wife, Joan in 2018. He is survived by his sister; Elizabeth Bender; sister-in-law, Margaret Egedy; his son, Bruce Bender; two daughters, Kimberly (Charles) O'Gorman and Laura (Scott) Gentiluomo; grandchildren, Joseph, Juliann, and Darin Gentiluomo, Robert and Avery O'Gorman and countless relatives, friends and members of his several congregations. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.
Robert Bender's life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
A Memorial Service will be held at a later time when all of his family and friends can gather together to honor him. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ramapo Reformed Church in Mahwah, NJ, or to the Angel Fund at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ocean Grove, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020