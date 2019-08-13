Resources
Robert G. Dellasala

In Loving Memory Of
In Loving Memory Of

Robert G. Dellasala

August 13, 2014

My Dear Husband, Father & Papa

My heart still aches in sadness

And secret tears still flow.

What it meant to lose you,

No one will ever know.

My thoughts are always with you,

Your place no one can fill.

In life I loved you dearly,

In death I love you still.

We will never say good-bye or that

we can't go on,

We'll say we love you and miss you dearly.

Until we meet again.

Forever Loved & Cherished,

Maria

We miss you Dad and Papa

Christina, Bobby, Lisa, Liana, Alexandra and Bobby
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019
