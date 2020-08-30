Robert G. Erickson, Sr.
ERICKSON, Robert G., Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 26, 2020. He was 86 and a longtime resident of Manahawkin. Robert is the loving husband of the late Doris Evelyn Erickson (nee Connor). He is the beloved father of Robert Erickson Jr. and his wife MaryKay and Kenneth Erickson and his wife, Elizabeth. Dear grandfather of Robert Erickson III, Matthew Erickson, Ashley Erickson, John Kozyrakis and Mary-Jamie Kozyrakis. Dearly loved brother of Ruth Serek, Helen Bahrenburg and William Erickson and his wife, Marcella. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mr. Erickson was a veteran of the US Army proudly serving his country. He was employed for most of his working career with NJ Bell, which became Verizon. He was a Switchman primarily working out of Forked River. He and his wife loved a Friday night at the casinos, eating together and gambling for fun. Mr. Erickson loved spending time out on the water with his two boys always in search of the ultimate catch as fishing was his favorite past time. He always made time to "take the boys fishing". He loved his family, providing a wonderful childhood for his sons and enjoying seeing his grandchildren grow and succeed. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 11:30-1pm at the Tilghman Funeral Home 52 Main Street New Egypt where a Funeral Service will be held at 1pm. Interment to follow at the Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to Take A Kid Fishing www.TAKF.com
. Funeral arrangements by Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton NJ www.BradleyFHMarlton.com