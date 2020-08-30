1/
Robert G. Erickson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Erickson, Sr.

ERICKSON, Robert G., Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 26, 2020. He was 86 and a longtime resident of Manahawkin. Robert is the loving husband of the late Doris Evelyn Erickson (nee Connor). He is the beloved father of Robert Erickson Jr. and his wife MaryKay and Kenneth Erickson and his wife, Elizabeth. Dear grandfather of Robert Erickson III, Matthew Erickson, Ashley Erickson, John Kozyrakis and Mary-Jamie Kozyrakis. Dearly loved brother of Ruth Serek, Helen Bahrenburg and William Erickson and his wife, Marcella. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mr. Erickson was a veteran of the US Army proudly serving his country. He was employed for most of his working career with NJ Bell, which became Verizon. He was a Switchman primarily working out of Forked River. He and his wife loved a Friday night at the casinos, eating together and gambling for fun. Mr. Erickson loved spending time out on the water with his two boys always in search of the ultimate catch as fishing was his favorite past time. He always made time to "take the boys fishing". He loved his family, providing a wonderful childhood for his sons and enjoying seeing his grandchildren grow and succeed. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday from 11:30-1pm at the Tilghman Funeral Home 52 Main Street New Egypt where a Funeral Service will be held at 1pm. Interment to follow at the Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to Take A Kid Fishing www.TAKF.com. Funeral arrangements by Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton NJ www.BradleyFHMarlton.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved