Robert G. Freeman
Waretown - Robert G. Freeman, 73 of Waretown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. His loving family was by his side.
Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA, and raised in Levittown. He was a graduate of Neshaminy High School and attended Temple University before his enlistment into the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service, Bob began a career of more than 50 years in communications and defense. He was proud to support the American soldier in the field through his work. He had worked for companies such as Infotron Systems, RAD Data Communications, CISCO, and most recently for SMS of McClean, VA, in Business Development. Bob loved to play golf, enjoyed fishing, and reached the level of divemaster in the Jersey Shore scuba community. The most important thing in Bob's life was his family.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Antoinette Freeman. He is survived by his devoted wife of 17 years, Kathleen (née Allen) Freeman of Waretown; his six children and their spouses, Jesica Freeman and her husband Glenn Papaleo of Langhorne, PA, Justin Freeman of Philadelphia, PA, Dan Freeman and his partner Alana Baldassari of Brooklyn, NY, Chelsea Peacock and her husband Bryan of Denver, CO, Kevin Dawe of New York, NY, and Jacob Dawe of Los Angeles, CA. Bob was a cherished grandfather to Julianna, Isabella, Riley, Jayden, Aidan, and grandchild number six on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen Freeman and his wife Sandra of Pipersville, PA, and his sister, Deborah Donegan-Pinto and her husband Rolando of Philadelphia, PA.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 11 am to 1 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736, with a funeral service to begin at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Troopers Assisting Troops, 16 Jason Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
