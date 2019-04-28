|
|
Robert G. Murray
Point Pleasant - Robert G. Murray, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the VA New Jersey Health Care System in Lyons, NJ. Mr. Murray was a railroad engineer for Conrail throughout New Jersey from 1965 until he retired in 1999. He served his country in the US Army from 1955-1957 during the Korean War era. He was a 1954 graduate of Manasquan High School and a member of the Harvey Memorial Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. Mr. Murray was a proud support at Alcoholics Anonymous. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren where he was known as a pop-pop extraordinaire.
Born and raised in Orange, NJ, he moved to the Jersey Shore in the early 1950's.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Nellie Murray. Surviving are his son, Robert Murray and his husband, Kevin Morrissey of Toms River; brother, Alfred H. Murray of Naples, FL; 2 grandchildren, Chelsea Turner of Wilmington, NC and Zachary Turner of Middletown, CT. He also leaves his former 1st wife, Norma Smith and her husband, Howard of Brick and former 2nd wife, Kathleen Monaghan of Point Pleasant.
Visiting will be on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted at 7:30pm in the funeral home. Final interment will be held privately at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Donations may be made in his name to the VA Hospice, https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/46646309
For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019