|
|
Robert G. Salisbury
Manchester - Robert Gordon Salisbury, 76 of Manchester, NJ, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Robert was born in Newark, NJ on October 7, 1943. He was the beloved son of Andrew and Mary Salisbury; he resided in Kearny and North Brunswick before moving to Manchester in 2003.
Robert had a prestigious career beginning in the United States Army, followed by an over thirty-year career in the National Guard, for which he earned the rank of Master Sergeant of the 78th Infantry Division. He then retired from active duty and worked as a Civilian Administrator at Fort McGuire/Dix. He was the recipient of The Meritorious Service Medal, The Commander's Award and the Senior Civilian Award.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020