Robert G. Zupp, Jr.
Lakewood Ranch, FL - Robert G. Zupp, Jr., 55, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home in Lakewood Ranch, FL after a long, incredibly brave fight with cancer. His loving wife Karen was by his side.
Bob grew up in Ridgefield Park, NJ and resided in Manalapan prior to moving to Florida. He was a Senior Software Architect with Bank of America.
Bob married Karen Manger in 1998 and they were happily married for over 20 years. Bob enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He especially liked using his outdoor smoker. He also loved building electric model airplanes that he would fly with the Jersey Coast Sport Fliers.
Bob was a very giving, kindhearted and loving husband, son, brother, relative and friend. He was intelligent and was generous in sharing valuable advice and inspiration whenever possible. Throughout his ordeal, Bob's faith in God never wavered. His enthusiasm and charm will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen (Manger) Zupp; mother Eleanor and father Robert G. Zupp, Sr.; brother, Michael of West Milford, NJ; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He is predeceased by his brother Steven.
Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, FL. https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/ Condolences may be left on Robert G. Zupp, Jr. online guest book at [URL].
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2019