|
|
Robert Gasenheimer
Bayville - Robert (Bob) Gasenheimer passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 10th surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Pompton Plains, NJ and grew up in Seaside Park where he and his family owned and operated the Dolphin Bait and Tackle for many years. He also proudly served as an EMT for Tri-Boro. Bob and his family moved to Bayville 15 years ago.
Bob is predeceased by his parents Robert and Eleanor. He is survived by his wife Noreen (Woodruff) Gasenheimer. He also leaves behind his children; daughter Jo Savoca and her husband Jeffrey, son Robert and his wife Erin, and daughter Wendy. Also, 5 grandchildren; Timothy, Jonathan, Madison, Sophia and Gage.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1 to 5pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave, Seaside Park, NJ. Committal will be private. Bob wished in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to Popcorn Park Zoo, Lacey Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019