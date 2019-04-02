|
Robert George Egnatovich, Sr.
Middletown - Robert George Egnatovich Sr., 73, of Middletown Township, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 25th, 2019. Robert, better known as Bob or Bobby, was born in Hazlet New Jersey On August 4th, 1945. He is predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Louis Egnatovich, as well as his eldest son, Robert G. Egnatovich Jr. and Roberts wife Melissa. Surviving him are his brother Louis and sister Linda, son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Pamela, daughter Amy, and his grandchildren Jessica, Kristina, Tyler, Robert, Evan and Jayden, and two great-grandchildren, Makena and Adalyn.
Robert was an active member of the Belford Seafood Co-Op where he docked the Fishing Vessel Amy Diane, the boat that he and his family worked together for many years. Robert also sat on the Board of The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council in addition to his countless projects supporting such fine organizations as Clean Ocean Action and the alma matter of all 3 of his children, The Marine Academy of Science and Technology on Sandy Hook. He was known by all for his hearty laugh and even heartier appetite. He loved to cook and made sure that everyone was thoroughly fed. Though he was not a man of means, he shared all that he had with those who had even less, often opening up his home and setting extra plates at the dinner table. His actions taught his children a lifelong lesson - food tastes better when you share it. Robert also enjoyed music, cherry vanilla ice cream cones, reading and writing poetry.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10th, from 5-8pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown, NJ. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 2, 2019