|
|
Dr. Robert George Stemplinger
Fort Myers, FL - Dr. Robert George Stemplinger, 68, "the Bear" of Fort Myers, Fla and formerly of Belmar, New Jersey, died and passed to eternal life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. He was born and raised in Harrison, New Jersey and had recently retired to Fort Myers, Fla. He was the beloved son of Robert Stemplinger (+2003) and Eleanor Mayer Stemplinger (+1993). His sister Joan Ellen Stemplinger Gassert preceded him in death in 2018, as did his Aunts Anne Stemplinger, Gross Cassidy
(+2009) and Blanche Stemplinger Millar (+2019) Dr. Stemplinger was a graduate of Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, N.J. He received a Bachelor's and Master's degree at William Paterson College and a Doctor of Education degree at the Rutgers University Graduate School of Education. He attained NJ Department of Education certificates in the areas of Teacher of the Disabled, Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant, and Supervisor. He was employed in each of these capacities during his long-held career at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch. He was widely respected among special education professionals
throughout Monmouth County and was well loved by both students and staff within the Shore Regional community. While at Shore, he was known for his dedication to students' success and for his quick sense of humor. Dr. Stemplinger also held a license to practice psychology and kept an office in Red Bank, N.J. He served as a field supervisor for the Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology at Rutgers University. Following his retirement from Shore Regional, he was employed as a consultant to the NJ Department of Corrections. Among Bob's many accomplishments was his travel throughout the world. He loved to travel and cruise and did so many times after retiring with twenty plus years from Shore Regional High School. The only continent that didn't experience his presence was Antarctica. Besides traveling, Bob loved the Atlantic Ocean and the joy of boating on it. He passed his captain's license exam at the age of eighteen and skippered many fishing boats out of the Belmar Marina. He also owned two of his own boats, the Stella Maris and his "baby" the Stella Maris Two, a forty-foot Grand Banks trawler. Bob was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Lifetime member of Lodge 836, Brick, NJ. He will surely be missed for his fishing stories and most were true! Bob was loved and respected by fellow sea captains and crews alike. May his heavenly cruises be calm with the wind be at his back.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. Graveside service will be 1 pm at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall, NJ on Monday March 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Breadline 144 W. 32nd Street New York, NY 10001. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020