Robert George Watson, 68, passed away at his home in North East, MD on August 18, 2020 after a courageous 21 month battle against Glioblastoma. Born in Newark, NJ, Robert grew up in Belford and resided in Monmouth and Ocean counties prior to moving to Maryland ten years ago. He spent more than 40 years as a chef in various restaurants, hotels, country clubs, and assisted living facilities. He had a love for all genres of music and frequently spoke about the bands he played in years ago and the many concerts he attended. Unfortunately this horrible disease took away the two activities he loved the most; playing his guitar and telling stories! Robert was always quick to smile and tell a story. He was passionate about family gatherings, his daughters and his grandchildren. His love of family is the only thing that exceeded his love of music



Robert is predeceased by his parents, Leonard E. Watson and Florence M. Watson-Scherz and his brother, Leonard W. Watson.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 33 years, Jeannette Watson, and four daughters, Cherrish Watson, Megan and husband Daniel Murdoch, Ashley Watson and Rebecca and husband Ryan Gibson. He leaves behind his five grandchildren; Kyra Watson, Kristopher Stanfield, Ryan Watson, Mackenzie Murdoch and Finnley Gibson. Robert is also survived by 6 siblings, Jean Werner (John), Donald Watson (Cathy), Edward Watson, Ellen Katz (Jon), James Watson (Bonnie), and Tracey Johnson (Richard) along with many nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service was held for the immediate family only and a celebration of Robert's life will take place at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association,8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631.









