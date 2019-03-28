|
Robert Gerard Thoms
Norfalk, VA - Robert Gerard Thoms, 75, best known as Gerry, passed away on March 2, 2019 at his home in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born in Rutherford, New Jersey. He spent most of his career traveling throughout the country and working in sales. He enjoyed staying active by walking and biking. He also liked photography, fixing cars, telling stories, making people laugh, eating all types of seafood, and the pancakes at Burger King. He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Edward Thoms, Sr; his beloved wife of 28 years, Barbara Thoms; sister, Pamela Licata; brother, Edward Vincent Thoms, Jr and son, Michael Thoms. He is survived by his two sons, Robert and Andrew; daughter, Amy Lykes and her husband, Jeff; brother, Brian Thoms and his wife, Jeanne; his sister, Patricia Benyola-Thoms; two grandchildren, Dylan Thoms and Barbara Lykes as well as many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019