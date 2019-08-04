|
|
Robert "Bob" Gerin
Brick - Robert "Bob" N. Gerin, 76, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Bob was born in Sandusky, OH. He spent most of his childhood in Middletown, NJ and his adult life in Interlaken, NJ; and Brick, NJ. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife, Kay Donna Hillman Gerin; and his parents, Fernand and Marianne Engels Gerin.
Bob was President and Owner of The Gerin Corporation, a successful manufacturing company that Bob's father, Fernand Gerin, founded in Neptune, NJ in 1947. Bob took on leadership of the Company in 1988. The Gerin Corporation provides engine oil test equipment that Bob and his father invented for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. The Company also provides transformer oil testing equipment.
Bob enjoyed an active life and is remembered by those who know and love him as a true "Renaissance Man." In addition to his work, Bob had a passion for ballroom dancing. He participated in ballroom dance competitions for many years. Bob also loved sailing and boating in the Navesink, and Metedeconk Rivers; as well as camping in his trailer in Pennsylvania, and Cape May, NJ.
Bob is survived by his son, Jason S. Gerin of San Diego, CA; and four grandchildren: Jaime of Hollywood, CA; Kristie of Nashville, TN; and Brendan, and Shealyn of Brick, NJ. His is also survived by loving family members, Christine and John Darcy; as well as his companion, Sally Brigance; and his kitty, Smokey.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick, NJ, on Wednesday, August 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Bob's name: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019