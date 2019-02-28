Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Manchester - Robert "Gus" Geteles, 81, died Tuesday February 26, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Queens, NY and Howell, NJ prior to moving to Manchester, NJ in 2003. Robert was a loving and charitable man. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Sheila. He is survived by his son, Jay and his wife Sandra of Brick, NJ; daughter, Judge Elissa Cadish and her husband, Howard Beckerman of Las Vegas Nevada; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Friday, March 1, 2019 at Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, 313 2nd street, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Interment will follow at Wellwood Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Ocean County Food Bank (https://fulfillnj.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019
