Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Robert (Bob) Grant Jr.

Robert (Bob) Grant Jr. Obituary
Robert (Bob) Grant Jr.

Neptune - Robert (Bob) Grant Jr., 84, of Neptune, NJ. passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Lakewood, NJ., a graduate of Asbury Park High School and a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore. He worked for 60 years as a Title Searcher for various Title Insurance Companies in Freehold, NJ. Bob was last employed at Atlantic Coast Abstract, Freehold before retiring in 2009. Bob had several hobbies which he enjoyed and had great enthusiasm for they were Golf and Photography. He enjoyed playing many rounds at the Colonial Terrace golf course in Ocean Township and Photographing fireworks, beaches especially scenes of Cape Cod. Bob also was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Football Giants.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years Janet Ascough Grant, a daughter Dyan Simms and her husband Fred, a son Robert George Grant. He is also survived by his aunt Jean Woodyard and many cousins.

Visitation will be 6:30pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. A prayer service will begin Wednesday at 8pm all other services are private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls or to the . For online condolences, directions please visit Bob's memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019
