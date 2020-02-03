Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Church
500 W Lake Ave
Bay Head, NJ
Point Pleasant - Robert G. Guempel (Bob) passed away in Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ on January 31, 2020, following a fall at home, which compounded into respiratory failure. He was born in Newark, NJ, later moving to Maplewood. He graduated from Columbia High School at age 16 where he played baseball. He graduated from Bucknell University in 1948 at age 20 with a degree in Business Management and Finance. He was employed at Jersey Mortgage Company for over 40 years, rising to the level of Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer. He was the youngest President of the NJ Mortgage Bankers Association. Bob was very active in the community serving the YMCA, Little League, Madison Planning Board, Elizabeth General Medical Center, Hunterdon Development Center, the Episcopal church and Bucknell University. He loved golf and bridge and was a member of Baltusrol, Manasquan River, and the Bay Head Yacht Club. Bob was a family man. He enjoyed his family and nothing pleased him more than being around them. He is survived by Jeanne, his beloved wife of 66 years, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, his sister, Betty Freyberger and many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased in death by his parents Herbert G. Guempel and Mildred Guempel and his sister, Jeanne Guempel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 5th from 4-8 pm at O'Brien's Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road in Brick NJ 08724. Funeral service will be held on Thursday February 6 at 11 am at All Saints Church, 500 W Lake Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Madison Area YMCA Capital Campaign 111 Kings Road Madison, NJ 07940, St. Gregory's Pantry 804 Bay Avenue Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 09742, the Robert G. Guempel Scholarship Fund Bucknell University One Dent Drive Lewisburg, Pa 17837, or a . To send condolences or to send flowers, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 3, 2020
