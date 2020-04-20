|
|
Robert H. Aderente
Brick - Robert Henry Aderente, 72, of Brick, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Point Pleasant and has lived in Brick for the past forty-five years.
Mr. Aderente worked as a tractor trailer driver for Tredway's Express and DHL and was a member of the Teamster Locals 701 and 295. A United States Army veteran, he had attended Christian Brothers Academy and Monmouth College, and was an avid Jets and Mets fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved football and going to the beach.
He was predeceased by his father, Henry J. Aderente.
Surviving are his beloved wife, of forty-five years, Linda (Ricks) Aderente; two daughters, Stephanie Aderente of Brick and Jacqueline Del Pizzo and husband, David of Toms River; and one son, Joseph Aderente of Brick. Also surviving are his mother, Lillian Aderente; brother, Thomas Aderente; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Grace, and David; and grand-dogs, Max and Charlie.
A Memorial Liturgy will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to The Parkinson's Research Foundation www.parkinsonhope.org or plant a flower or tree in your garden or yard.
For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020