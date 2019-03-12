Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Hwy. 35
Wall, NJ
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Hwy. 35
Wall, NJ
Wall - Robert H. Clayton, 81, of Wall, passed away on March 9, 2019.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Wall and was retired from JCP&L, after 40 years of service.

Bob is survived by his wife, Audrey, and his children, Charles, Kevin, Scott, and Tammie, as well as by his children's spouses, and his grandchildren.

Visitation is on Wednesday, March 13th, from 4-8 PM, and service Thursday, March 14th, at 10 AM, both at O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall. Donations can be made to . A full obituary may be seen at www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019
