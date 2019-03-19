|
Dr. Robert H. Cohen, DVM
Ocean - Robert H. Cohen, DVM, age 91 of Ocean and Boca Raton, Fla, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Dr. Cohen was the owner of his private Veterinarian practice located in Freehold before retiring. He served our Country honorably in the US Navy during WWII and was a member of the VFW Post 1333 in Asbury Park. Born in Washington Heights, New York, he resided in Boca Raton, Fla and Ocean.
He was predeceased by his wife Marjorie; his son Glenn and daughter Patrice; his parents, Samuel and Harriet and his sister Blossom. Surviving are his son Harvey Cohen; his stepson, Steven Peters and his wife Lisa.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth Country SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019