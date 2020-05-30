Robert H. Forsyth Jr.
Robert H. Forsyth Jr.

Neptune - Robert H. Forsyth Jr., 69, of Neptune passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Full obituary, condolences and further information available at www.ElyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
