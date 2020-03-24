|
Robert H. Gibson
Robert H. Gibson, 63, son of Frank and Beatrice Gibson, Freehold, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
Robert resided in Brookfield Group Home, Vineland, NJ until recently when he moved into Cumberland Manor in Bridgeton, NJ.
Robert is survived by his mother Beatrice Gibson, his siblings Jeanne Pasquinucci and husband Dan, Freehold, Ann Rote, Rockville, Md., Frank Gibson, Freehold, Gregory Gibson and wife Barbara, Avon-by-the-Sea, Dennis Gibson and wife Dorothy, Colts Neck, and Kevin Gibson and wife Janine, Freehold. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at a later date. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020