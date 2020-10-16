Robert H. Murray
Toms River - Robert H. Murray, 48, of Toms River (formerly of Point Pleasant) died suddenly at home in Toms River on Sunday September 27th. 2020. Bob was a valued member of the community, respected business owner, loving husband and irreplaceable friend. He attended Point Pleasant High School and graduated from William Paterson University in Wayne. He was co-owner of Kathleen "The Irish Cleanser" in Point Pleasant with his step-mother, Kathleen Monaghan. Bob was an active member of both the Point Pleasant and Brick Chamber of Commerce and Better Business Bureau of New Jersey.
Bob was an avid car enthusiast, enjoyed traveling, gardening, and loved decorating for the holidays. Generosity and humor were among his greatest attributes. He always put the needs of family, friends and co-workers above his own.
Bob is survived by his loving husband, Kevin. Bob and Kevin were together for 23 years and married for 6 years (Our wedding day was the most special day of our lives). Bob also leaves behind his new found joy, Emma, his 6 month old poodle who quickly became a big part of his daily work routine and work partner. His favorite place to visit was Provincetown, MA, and his favorite memory was a trip to Italy for Kevin's 50th birthday. He loved his chosen and work family more than life itself. Everyone who he touched will never be the same as his heart was so big and gave so much without question.
He was predeceased by his father Robert G. Murray. Surviving is his loving husband, Kevin M. Morrissey; mother, Norma Smith and step father Howard Smith of Brick, step mother, Kathleen Monaghan of Naples, FL; Mother in-law Suzanne Morrissey of Toms River, NJ; Uncle, Alfred H. Murray of Naples FL; sisters, Caryle Turner of Millstone Twp., Beronica Olivo of Toms River, Lucy Gil of Brick; brother-in-law's, Michael Turner of Forked River; Kenneth Morrissey, Springfield PA; Steven Morrissey and wife Jody of Bound Brook, NJ; niece Chelsea (Monkey) Turner of Asbury Park; and nephew, Zachary Turner of Forked River, Amanda Morrissey, Philadelphia PA, Anthony Morrissey, Bound Brook NJ, Alexander & Kimberly Morrissey, Springfield PA; as well as an infinite number of friends and devoted employees. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
A memorial gathering and service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10am-1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we would like to make donations in his name to Parents Project Muscular Dystrophy PPMD, 401 Hackensack-9th. Floor, NJ 07601 (www.parentprojectmd.org
) in memory of Robert H Murray and Danny Garofalo. To leave expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com