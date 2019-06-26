Robert H. Peterson



Barnegat - Robert H. Peterson, 68, of Barnegat, formerly of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, June 24th at Monmouth Medical Center.



Bobby retired, after 44 years, from Jersey Central Power & Light Company as a Chief Lineman. He was shop steward and President of Local 1309. Bobby was an exempt member of the Neptune Fire Company and a member of the Elks. He enjoyed camping, golfing and woodworking. He particularly liked restoring boats and racing Jersey Speed Skiffs.



Bobby was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he loved all people. He was known for his strength, willingness to help others and his ability to connect with anyone that crossed his path. He will be missed by all.



Surviving Bobby is his wife Nancy, his son Joseph Peterson & his husband William Koch, Brooklyn, his daughter Kristen Rizzo & her husband Michael, Ocean, his stepson David McClellan Jr. and his partner Candace Solchenberger, Easton, MA, his stepdaughters Rose Thompson, Brick, Christina McClellan, Salt Lake City, UT, Jaclyn Musselman & her husband Christian, Leadville, CO, Nikki Locklear & her husband Jimmie, Waretown; his brother George Peterson & his wife Barbara and his grandchildren Matthew and Christian Rizzo, Andrew and Bella Thompson, David McClellan III, Landis and Dane Musselman.



Visitation will be held Thursday June 27th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Friday, June 28th the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 14 Reynolds Drive, Eatontown at a time to be announced on the funeral home's website. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. Please visit Bobby's page of tributes at the time of his funeral service at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019