Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Robert Hagaman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hagaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hagaman


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hagaman Obituary
Robert Hagaman

Brick - Robert A. Hagaman 72, of Brick, New Jersey passed away Friday March 27, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Neptune and raised in Manasquan and Brick. Robert was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War receiving a Purple Heart. He is survived by his children Amanda Hagaman of Portland, Oregon, Anthony Hagaman of Brick, and Robert Hagaman of North Carolina along with his sisters Carol, Janet, and Lydia, brothers Carl and Frank, grandchildren Rylee and Logan, several nieces and nephews, and a close neighbor Lois who helped care for him. His family and friends will miss him so very much. His favorite saying "Eat sh** and bark at the moon" will be forever talked about amongst his loved ones. Weatherhead Young Funeral Home in Brick is handling arrangements for the family and a memorial will be done at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the in his honor.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -