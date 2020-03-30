|
Robert Hagaman
Brick - Robert A. Hagaman 72, of Brick, New Jersey passed away Friday March 27, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Neptune and raised in Manasquan and Brick. Robert was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War receiving a Purple Heart. He is survived by his children Amanda Hagaman of Portland, Oregon, Anthony Hagaman of Brick, and Robert Hagaman of North Carolina along with his sisters Carol, Janet, and Lydia, brothers Carl and Frank, grandchildren Rylee and Logan, several nieces and nephews, and a close neighbor Lois who helped care for him. His family and friends will miss him so very much. His favorite saying "Eat sh** and bark at the moon" will be forever talked about amongst his loved ones. Weatherhead Young Funeral Home in Brick is handling arrangements for the family and a memorial will be done at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the in his honor.
