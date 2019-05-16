|
Robert Healy
Toms River - Robert Healy, age 73, of Toms River passed away on Saturday, May 11 in his home in Toms River. Born in Jersey City NJ, Bob grew up in Cliffwood, NJ. He graduated Matawan High School and went on to technical school in New Brunswick studying computer science. Bob is a veteran who served in the Army National Guard. He moved with his wife to Toms River in 1972 and has lived in the area ever since. Bob was the owner of Reid Enterprises for over twenty five years. He is survived by his wife Donna, his daughter Kim Kennedy and her husband Richard and their children; Vanessa Jason, Marisa, Amanda, Michael, and Jenna, and his son Robert Healy Jr. and his wife Ellen and their children; Colin, Kayla, and Kyle. He is also survived by a sister Peggy, Brother in law Bill, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 3:00pm- 5:00pm at the Silverton Funeral Home on Church Road in Toms River. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019