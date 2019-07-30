|
Robert Hildick
Toms River - Robert C. Hildick, age 70, of Toms River, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019.
Rob was the owner and proprietor of Hildick Construction for 35 years prior to his retirement.
He coached at Toms River Little Indians for 25 years.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Letty Hildick, sons Drew and wife Dawn, Brett, and Jayson; his mother Nancy Hildick, brothers Gary and Richard. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Robert, Johnathan, and Alexis. Visitation will be Thursday 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. In Lieu Of flowers the Family requests you make a Donation to the in Robert's memory
Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019