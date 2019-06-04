|
|
Robert Hofmann
Toms River -
Robert G. Hofmann, age 88, of Toms River, passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Staten Island, and was a Cable Splicer for Con-Edison for 37 years.
Moving to Toms River in 1993, he was an active volunteer in his community, Gardens of Pleasant Plains.
He served his country in the US Navy, on the "Thaddeus Parker" during the Korean Conflict.
He enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, golfing, fishing, and helping his family whenever they needed him.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol Bock Hofmann; children, Robyn and husband Ed, Kyle and wife Carol, and Heidi and husband John. Also surviving are his his loving grandchildren, and his sister Gloria.
Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Friday 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. Burial will follow at the B.G.W.C.D. Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019