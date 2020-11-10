1/1
Robert I. "Bobby" Piscopo
Robert I. "Bobby" Piscopo

Vero Beach, FL formerly of West Long Branch - Robert I. "Bobby" Piscopo, 63, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was born September 1, 1957 in Newark, N.J. and moved to West Long Branch, N.J. where he lived for 30 years before moving to Vero Beach. He attended Shore Regional High School and HVAC and Refrigeration trade school.

He was predeceased by his parents Dominic and Adelaide Renzo Piscopo, and his brother Louis Piscopo. He is survived by his sister Carol Barham and her husband Burt, and his brother James and his wife Michelle. He was also survived by his four nephews and one niece, whom he was so proud of and loved very much. He was also survived by his faithful cat, Beamer, which meant everything to him.

Bobby worked for 15 years with his old high school friends, Mickey and Mike Barham, at their Penny Hill Sub shops in the Vero area. His passion besides work was his bi-weekly trips to Port Canaveral to try his luck on the tables on the gambling boats and win or lose, he said he always broke even.

Bobby will always be remembered as someone who lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed.

Funeral arrangements were held privately and as per his wishes he will be taking one last trip on Victory cruises to his happy spot, on the boat.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
