Robert Irving Johnson Jr.
Trenton - Robert Irving Johnson Jr., 55 of Trenton, NJ formerly of Neptune, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Lakewood. He was born & raised in Neptune and graduated from Neptune High School. Robert was a Veteran of the US Army. Visitation will be 11 am Saturday, March 16 until the funeral service at 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019