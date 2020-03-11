Services
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T.S. Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave.
Florida, NY
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
All Saints Memorial Church
202 Neversink Avenue
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Robert J. "Bob" Begin


1952 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Begin Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Begin

Highlands - Robert J. "Bob" Begin of Highlands, NJ, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was 67.

The son of the late Alfred J. Begin & Mary R. Allen Begin, he was born on May 4, 1952 in Paterson, NJ.

He is survived by his son, Robert J. Begin II of Orange County, New York; nephew Brian Begin of California; stepson, Michael W. Smith of Bloomfield, NJ and numerous loving members of the Scocozza family. He was predeceased by his wife Donna Scocozza Begin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th from 6-8pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A memorial service will be held 2pm Sunday, March 15th at All Saints Memorial Church, 202 Neversink Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
