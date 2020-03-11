|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Begin
Highlands - Robert J. "Bob" Begin of Highlands, NJ, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was 67.
The son of the late Alfred J. Begin & Mary R. Allen Begin, he was born on May 4, 1952 in Paterson, NJ.
He is survived by his son, Robert J. Begin II of Orange County, New York; nephew Brian Begin of California; stepson, Michael W. Smith of Bloomfield, NJ and numerous loving members of the Scocozza family. He was predeceased by his wife Donna Scocozza Begin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th from 6-8pm at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
A memorial service will be held 2pm Sunday, March 15th at All Saints Memorial Church, 202 Neversink Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716.
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020