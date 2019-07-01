|
|
Robert J. Carlin
Keyport - Robert "Bob" Joseph Carlin, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born on Oct 23, 1934 in Newark to Helen and Joseph Carlin. Bob lived most of the last 25 years in Keyport. He enjoyed cycling with great friends, reading, birdwatching, the Mets, collecting coins and drinking a cold pale ale after a day of working on his house. He loved being a geotechnical engineer and part of an incredible group of people he worked with at "Carlin Simpson and Associates." Bob traveled, rode over 250,000 miles on his bike during his lifetime, and took pleasure in all of his grandchildren's events. He will be missed for his love, his stories, his bad jokes and his unbelievably "strong legs."
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen Carlin. He is survived by his loving children, Joseph R. Carlin and his wife, Michelle of Hummelstown, PA, Judy O'Hagan and her husband, James of Cedar Grove, MaryJane Carlin and her husband Todd of High Bridge, his dear siblings, Don Carlin and his wife, Ginny Carlin and Dot Christensen, and his cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Carly, Erica, Jennifer, Joey, Stephanie, Owen and Gillian. Robert was also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving family members. Robert will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, July 2nd from 6 to 9PM and Wednesday, July 3rd from 10:30 to 11:30AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. In respect of Robert's wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at . For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019