Robert J. Cericola
Lavallette - Robert J. Cericola, 87, of Lavallette, NJ, passed on Sunday April 5th. Born in Philadelphia PA, he was a life long resident of Lavallette. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth. Robert proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard and had an established Engineering career that allowed him to travel extensively. Bob also owned and operated Ace Hardware in Lavallette. Bob spent his free time sailing his schooner "the Lobbs" and going on excursions with friends and family. An avid sportsman, he was also an accomplished hunter and fisherman.
Well-respected and helpful to all who knew him, Bob was tough but kind and always ready to lend a hand. He was a true local who possessed the knowledge of time and tides and always had a story to share. He will be missed by many and is survived by his loving children: Robert Jr., Valerie, and Rhonda, his granddaughter Christina, and many family and friends.
All arrangements are private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020