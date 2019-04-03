|
|
Robert J. "Bobby" Fisher
Wanamassa - Robert J. "Bobby" Fisher, 53, Wanamassa, NJ passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home. Bobby was a 1983 graduate of Ocean Township High School. He was a past member of Local 1976 Drywall Tapers and Finishers Union.
He was an avid Yankees, Giants and Notre Dame fan; enjoyed surfing at his local beaches and was a monumental semi-pro slo pitch softball player for many years and was also on many local softball teams. Bobby had many great accomplishments during his softball career which included a World Series Ring and a Home run Derby champion. He could hit a ball clear out of the park and never to be seen again!
Bobby was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his parents, Thomas G. (Jerry) Fisher and Sharon Fisher, Wanamassa, NJ. His brothers Jerry and wife Gina Fisher and Brian and wife Doris Fisher; nieces and nephew Jamie , Kathleen , Madison and Brian; his Uncle Thomas and Aunt Charlene Murphy and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 Tenth Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753. Service will be on Friday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial service at Woodbine Cemetery, 14 Maple Avenue, Oceanport, NJ 07757
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019