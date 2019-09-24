Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Franklin Obituary
Robert J. Franklin

Highlands - Robert "Bobby" J. Franklin, 56, of Hazlet, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2019. Bobby lived most of his life in Highlands as a resident and long time clammer. Bobby worked as a Fire Sprinkler Fitter for Union Local 669. He was a volunteer fireman for the Highlands Fire Department Station 17-1 for 18 years and a member of The Sons of the American Legion Post #143, where he served as a past Commander. Bobby was a family man who loved to cook and bake which garnished him the name "Bobby Crocker". He also loved to follow the weather closely and was often called "Weatherman Bob".

Robert was preceded in death by his father, John W. Franklin Sr. Surviving are his wife, Christine D. Franklin, three daughters, Christine, Colleen, and Chelsea Franklin; son, Robert W. Franklin; grandchildren, Nilah Franklin; twins, Thomas and Jaxson Franklin; mother Mary Masse; three brothers, John and wife Maryann Franklin, Daniel and wife Cheryl Franklin, David and wife Gerianne Franklin; two sisters, Teresa Pipicz, Patricia and husband Wayne O'Neil, mother-in-law; Evelyn Bankes, brother-in-law; William Misek, along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A repass will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at American Legion Post #143 in Highlands at 1:00pm

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Robert's name to the COPD Foundation.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now