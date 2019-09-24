|
|
Robert J. Franklin
Highlands - Robert "Bobby" J. Franklin, 56, of Hazlet, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2019. Bobby lived most of his life in Highlands as a resident and long time clammer. Bobby worked as a Fire Sprinkler Fitter for Union Local 669. He was a volunteer fireman for the Highlands Fire Department Station 17-1 for 18 years and a member of The Sons of the American Legion Post #143, where he served as a past Commander. Bobby was a family man who loved to cook and bake which garnished him the name "Bobby Crocker". He also loved to follow the weather closely and was often called "Weatherman Bob".
Robert was preceded in death by his father, John W. Franklin Sr. Surviving are his wife, Christine D. Franklin, three daughters, Christine, Colleen, and Chelsea Franklin; son, Robert W. Franklin; grandchildren, Nilah Franklin; twins, Thomas and Jaxson Franklin; mother Mary Masse; three brothers, John and wife Maryann Franklin, Daniel and wife Cheryl Franklin, David and wife Gerianne Franklin; two sisters, Teresa Pipicz, Patricia and husband Wayne O'Neil, mother-in-law; Evelyn Bankes, brother-in-law; William Misek, along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A repass will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at American Legion Post #143 in Highlands at 1:00pm
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Robert's name to the COPD Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019